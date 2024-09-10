H Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.88, changing hands as low as $140.78 per share. Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of H shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, H's low point in its 52 week range is $96.77 per share, with $162.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.66.

