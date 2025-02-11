H C Slingsby Initiates Formal Sale Process, Exploring Potential Buyers

(RTTNews) - H C Slingsby PLC (SLNG.L) Tuesday announced the commencement of a Formal Sale Process as part of a strategic review to explore potential acquisition opportunities.

The company said it is not currently in discussions with any potential buyers and has not received any formal approaches.

The Board, with the support of Allenby Capital Limited, is overseeing the sale process and has invited expressions of interest from parties interested in acquiring the company's entire issued share capital.

SLNG.L is currently trading at 300 GBP on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.