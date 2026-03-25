H. B. Fuller (FUL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended February 2026, H. B. Fuller (FUL) reported revenue of $770.84 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +2.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives : $346.53 million compared to the $364.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $346.53 million compared to the $364.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Net Revenue- Building Adhesive Solutions : $181.87 million compared to the $181.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $181.87 million compared to the $181.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives : $242.45 million compared to the $251.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.

: $242.45 million compared to the $251.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives : $48.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.65 million.

: $48.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.65 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Building Adhesive Solutions : $21.61 million versus $20.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $21.61 million versus $20.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $48.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.19 million.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for H. B. Fuller here>>>

Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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