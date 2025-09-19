H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from H. B. Fuller (FUL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating an increase of 9.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $891.95 million, representing a decline of 2.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some H. B. Fuller metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' will reach $397.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives' to reach $232.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' to come in at $265.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.2% year over year.

H. B. Fuller shares have witnessed a change of +3.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

