Gyroscope Therapeutics Files Amended Registration Statement With SEC On Proposed IPO In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd said that its portfolio company, Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc, has filed an amended registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares.

The registration statement discloses an indicative pricing range for the proposed offering of $20.00 - $22.00 per ADS. It would represent an increase in value of Syncona's current shareholding in Gyroscope of 52 million pounds -72 million pounds.

The proposed offering amount specified in the filing is 6.75 million ADSs which at the midpoint of the indicative pricing range would result in gross proceeds to Gyroscope of about $141.8 million and does not include the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs.

