Gyre Therapeutics Posts Loss In 2023

March 26, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (GYRE) posted a net loss of $85.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $4.3 million, last year. Net loss per share was $1.41 compared to profit of $0.03.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, revenues were $113.5 million as a result of Gyre's indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals. Revenues were $102.3 million, for the prior year.

As of December 31, 2023, Gyre had cash and cash equivalents of $33.5 million, compared to $25.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

