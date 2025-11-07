GYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - GYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (GYRE) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.61 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $1.12 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $30.56 million from $25.49 million last year.

GYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

