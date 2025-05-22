Gyre Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Gyre Therapeutics announces a public offering of common stock to fund clinical trials and operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Gyre Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on organ fibrosis, has announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, which may include additional shares for underwriters at the offering price. The proceeds from this offering will be utilized for advancing its Phase 2 clinical trial of F351 for liver fibrosis associated with metabolic dysfunction, as well as for research, development, and general corporate expenditures. Jefferies is leading the offering, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. as a co-manager, and the offering will follow a shelf registration statement approved by the SEC. Gyre emphasizes that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and urges prospective investors to review the accompanying prospectus and preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Gyre Therapeutics has announced an underwritten public offering, indicating confidence in their current market position and ability to attract investor interest.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to advance a Phase 2 clinical trial for F351, which highlights the company's ongoing commitment to research and development in treating liver fibrosis.

Granting the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares allows for potential increased capital, which can further support Gyre's operational and developmental initiatives.

The offering is backed by a shelf registration statement that was previously declared effective by the SEC, streamlining the process and establishing regulatory credibility.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a public offering may indicate financial distress or the need for additional capital, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

The offering is subject to market conditions and other uncertainties, which may suggest a lack of control over the company's funding efforts.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties, including potential delays or failures in clinical trials, which could adversely impact the company's growth prospects.

FAQ

What is Gyre Therapeutics announcing?

Gyre Therapeutics has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

What will Gyre use the proceeds from the offering for?

Gyre intends to use the proceeds to advance its Phase 2 clinical trial of F351 and for general corporate purposes.

Who is managing the public offering?

Jefferies is acting as the lead book-running manager, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. as a co-manager.

Where can I find the prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement will be available on the SEC’s website and can also be obtained by contacting Jefferies.

Are the shares being offered by Gyre or another party?

All of the shares being offered in the public offering are being sold by Gyre Therapeutics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GYRE Insider Trading Activity

$GYRE insiders have traded $GYRE stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GYRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SONGJIANG MA (President) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 97,623 shares for an estimated $1,106,914.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GYRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $GYRE stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GYRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GYRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GYRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GYRE forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), an innovative, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on organ fibrosis, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In addition, Gyre is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are being offered by Gyre.





Gyre intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and cash flows from operations, to advance its Phase 2 clinical trial of F351 in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”)-associated liver fibrosis in the United States, for research and development, manufacturing and scale-up, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.





Jefferies is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.





The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on November 22, 2024. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Gyre has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Gyre and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Gyre Therapeutics







Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for liver fibrosis, including MASH, in the U.S. Gyre’s strategy builds on its experience in mechanistic studies using MASH rodent models and clinical studies in CHB-induced liver fibrosis. In the People’s Republic of China, Gyre is advancing a broad pipeline through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including therapeutic expansions of ETUARY, and development programs for F573, F528, and F230.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning: Gyre’s expectations regarding the offering, including the timing, size, structure and completion of the proposed offering on the anticipated terms; the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares; and the expected use of net proceeds from the offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our plans, estimates, and expectations, as of the date of this press release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the offering; Gyre’s ability to execute on its clinical development strategies; positive results from a clinical trial may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; competition from competing products; the impact of general economic, health, industrial or political conditions in the United States or internationally; the sufficiency of Gyre’s capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital. Additional risks and factors are identified under “Risk Factors” in Gyre’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on March 17, 2025 and in other filings Gyre may make with the SEC.





Gyre expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







David Zhang





Gyre Therapeutics





david.zhang@gyretx.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.