$GYRE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GYRE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,869,873 of trading volume.

$GYRE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GYRE:

$GYRE insiders have traded $GYRE stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GYRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SONGJIANG MA (President) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 79,207 shares for an estimated $903,416.

$GYRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $GYRE stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GYRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GYRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

