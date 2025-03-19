$GYRE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GYRE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,869,873 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GYRE:
$GYRE Insider Trading Activity
$GYRE insiders have traded $GYRE stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GYRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SONGJIANG MA (President) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 79,207 shares for an estimated $903,416.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GYRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $GYRE stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 53,441 shares (+1467.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,636
- STATE STREET CORP added 22,157 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,099
- WINTON GROUP LTD removed 18,467 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $231,576
- ADVANTAGE ALPHA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 17,761 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,908
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 17,707 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,254
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 17,259 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,833
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 13,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $174,306
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GYRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GYRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GYRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GYRE forecast page.
You can track data on $GYRE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.