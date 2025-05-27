$GYRE stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GYRE stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,503,517 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GYRE:
$GYRE Insider Trading Activity
$GYRE insiders have traded $GYRE stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GYRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SONGJIANG MA (President) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 97,623 shares for an estimated $1,106,914.
$GYRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $GYRE stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 774,024 shares (+240.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,975,465
- UBS GROUP AG removed 32,778 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,046
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 23,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,929
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 22,390 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,850
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 16,931 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,707
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,530 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,891
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 10,239 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,045
$GYRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GYRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
