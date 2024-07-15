GYRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GYRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.19, changing hands as high as $14.26 per share. Gyre Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GYRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GYRE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.80 per share, with $30.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.40.

