Gyms, swimming pools in UK could reopen later in July - minister

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Swimming pools and gyms in Britain could open later in July if the country continued to meet certain health tests, such as the R rate staying below one, business minister Alok Sharma said.

"I hope that we can allow leisure facilities to open at some point later on in July but only if we continue to meet the health tests, the five tests that we've put in place," he told Sky News on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that pubs and restaurants could reopen on July 4 but swimming pools, gyms and other leisure facilities were not given permission to do so.

