US Markets

Gymnastics-Russians to skip World Cup events in U.S., Japan - federation

Contributor
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Russia's artistic gymnastics federation said on Friday the country would skip World Cup events in the United States and Japan so its athletes were not exhausted by long flights and jet lag.

Recasts with federation comment, deletion of post

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's artistic gymnastics federation said on Friday the country would skip World Cup events in the United States and Japan so its athletes were not exhausted by long flights and jet lag.

Earlier on Friday, all-around world champion Nikita Nagornyy said on Instagram that he and the Russian team would not compete at a World Cup event in the U.S. next month because of the growing number of coronavirus cases internationally.

He later deleted the post.

The federation told the TASS news agency it wanted its athletes to focus on competitions in Europe instead of them taking long flights to the U.S. and Japan, which it said could take a toll on their health.

It said Nagornyy's comments did not represent the federation's position.

A string of sporting events have been cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus outbreaks in several countries, and some athletes have taken precautionary measures to avoid contracting it.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular