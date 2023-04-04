Gymnastics-Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue

April 4 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Sunisa Lee said is focusing on her health and recovery after her college gymnastics career was cut short by a kidney problem, but she still intends to compete for a spot on the U.S. team for next year's Paris Games.

Lee, who won the all-round gold in Tokyo, had said in November that 2023 would be her final NCAA season at Auburn University as she planned a return to training at elite level in preparation for her second Olympics.

On Monday, the 20-year-old wrote on Twitter that she had been dealing with a health related issue involving her kidneys.

"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support," she said.

"I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future."

Lee did not provide details of the issue but said she was working with a specialised medical team.

"For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks," she added. "My focus at this time is my health and recovery.

Lee was 18-years-old during the Tokyo Games when she won the all-round title. She also won bronze in the uneven bars and silver in the team event.

