Gymnastics-Olympic champion Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 28, 2024 — 08:44 pm EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has overcome the bout of COVID-19 that forced her to delay her return to competition ahead of this year's Paris Games and is ready to get back to work, the American said on Wednesday.

The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health. The 28-year-old returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

"COVID free and finally on the mend," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"Thank you for all of your sweet messages of healing and love. Now time to get back to work."

The virus forced Douglas to miss last weekend's Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, which marked the start of the U.S. domestic season.

She still needs to earn a qualifying spot to the U.S. Championships in late May, which she could do at the national team camp, the American Classic or the U.S. Classic.

