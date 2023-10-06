News & Insights

US Markets

Gymnastics-Biles wins sixth all-around world championships title

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 06, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct 6 (Reuters) - American Simone Biles won her sixth all-around title at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Friday.

Biles posted a total of 58.399 after a stellar performance on the vault, followed by a less impressive display on the bars before rallying on balance beam and while she stumbled on the floor exercise the American nailed her tumbling routine.

Biles, who won her first all-around world title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has now claimed a total of 27 world medals -- including 21 golds -- having also led the U.S. women's team to a seventh consecutive title on Wednesday.

The former Olympic champion, who returned to international competition after a two-year hiatus from the sport to protect her mental health, now has five skills bearing her name, two on floor exercise, two on vault and one on balance beam.

Former world champion, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, was second with a total of 56.766 after a superb floor routine. American Shilese Jones completed the podium with a score of 56.332.

The apparatus finals start on Saturday.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.