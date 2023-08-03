Gym Group (LSE:GYM) Price Target Decreased by 6.53% to 165.75

The average one-year price target for Gym Group (LSE:GYM) has been revised to 165.75 / share. This is an decrease of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 177.33 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.66% from the latest reported closing price of 105.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gym Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYM is 0.15%, an increase of 62.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.69% to 5,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Destra International & Event-driven Credit Fund holds 2,790K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing an increase of 63.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 80.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 942K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 681K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 19.25% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 342K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 20.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 3.65% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 17.20% over the last quarter.

