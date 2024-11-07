News & Insights

The Gym Group Directors Acquire Company Shares

The Gym (GB:GYM) has released an update.

The Gym Group PLC has announced that Elaine Margaret O’Donnell, a Non-Executive Director, and Andrew James Curwen, her closely associated person, have acquired a total of 25,000 ordinary shares in the company. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, with a combined value of over £40,000. This move highlights potential confidence in the company’s future from its key personnel.

