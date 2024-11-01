News & Insights

The Gym Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

The Gym (GB:GYM) has released an update.

The Gym Group plc has announced that its total voting rights amount to 179,284,572 shares, each with one vote, as of October 31, 2024, providing key figures for shareholders monitoring their investments. This update is crucial for investors looking to assess their stake in the company under UK regulatory guidelines.

