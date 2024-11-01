The Gym Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

The Gym (GB:GYM) has released an update.

The Gym Group plc has announced that its total voting rights amount to 179,284,572 shares, each with one vote, as of October 31, 2024, providing key figures for shareholders monitoring their investments. This update is crucial for investors looking to assess their stake in the company under UK regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:GYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.