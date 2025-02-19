GXO Logistics Responds to UK Competition and Markets Authority's Interim Report on Wincanton Acquisition

GXO Logistics asserts no major competition concerns with Wincanton acquisition, highlighting benefits for UK logistics and consumers.

GXO Logistics, Inc., the largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced its response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) Interim Report, which found no major competition concerns regarding Wincanton's business, focusing only on a small group of sophisticated clients. GXO disagrees with the CMA’s view that its acquisition of Wincanton could harm competition for dedicated warehousing services to UK grocers, asserting that these companies possess significant pricing power and options among various logistics providers. GXO believes the merger will be beneficial for UK businesses, lowering service costs and enhancing logistics effectiveness without negatively impacting customers. The company plans to address the CMA's concerns at a hearing in March, aiming for full clearance of the transaction by the end of April.

Potential Positives

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found no competition concerns with the vast majority of the Wincanton business, indicating a potentially smooth acquisition process for GXO Logistics.

GXO asserts that the acquisition will not have a cost impact on UK customers or consumers, suggesting a positive outcome for end-users and reinforcing GXO's commitment to customer value.

The statement emphasizes that the GXO and Wincanton combination will create efficiencies and enhance the logistics sector's effectiveness and resilience, which may lead to stronger market positioning post-acquisition.

Potential Negatives

The UK Competition and Markets Authority's Interim Report indicated concerns about GXO's acquisition of Wincanton, suggesting it may reduce competition in the dedicated warehousing services for UK grocers.



The CMA's focus on a small group of large companies, while claiming it represents less than 10% of Wincanton's revenue, may cast doubt on GXO's portrayal of a comprehensive business impact, suggesting potential weaknesses in its argument for the acquisition.



The need for GXO to respond to the CMA's findings and present its case at a hearing indicates regulatory scrutiny that could delay the acquisition, potentially impacting their business strategy and operations.

FAQ

What did the CMA's Interim Report say about GXO's acquisition of Wincanton?

The CMA found no competition concerns with most of Wincanton's business, focusing on a small group representing less than 10% of its revenue.

How does GXO respond to the CMA’s assessment?

GXO disagrees with the CMA's view that the acquisition will reduce competition among UK grocers, citing substantial pricing power and choices available to them.

What are the expected benefits of the GXO and Wincanton acquisition?

The combination is expected to enhance efficiency for UK businesses, reduce costs for consumers, and strengthen the logistics sector overall.

Is there any cost impact on UK customers from this acquisition?

No, GXO stated there will be no cost impact to UK customers or consumers if the transaction is approved in full.

When will GXO present its response to the CMA?

GXO plans to present its response at a hearing in March, aiming for full clearance of the transaction by the end of April.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





LONDON, U.K., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GXO Logistics, Inc.



(NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today issued the following statement regarding the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s Interim Report.





“The CMA has found no competition concerns with the vast majority of the Wincanton business. Its focus is limited to a very small group of large and sophisticated companies, which will represent less than 10% of Wincanton revenue. This assessment is disproportionate for a business whose total revenue in 2024 exceeded £1.4bn and does not accurately reflect the totality of evidence presented.





“We disagree with the CMA’s initial assessment that GXO’s acquisition of Wincanton is likely to reduce competition in the supply of dedicated warehousing services to UK grocers. These companies have substantial pricing power, demonstrated ability to do this work themselves and the choice of a wide range of logistics players that are more than capable of servicing their needs.





“GXO and Wincanton are a pro-growth combination that will deliver efficiencies for UK businesses, reduce the overall cost to serve UK consumers and help make the logistics sector more effective and resilient. Further, there is no cost impact to UK customers or consumers from the transaction being approved in full.





“GXO has a long legacy of outstanding performance for customers in the UK and we believe the case for unconditional clearance is strong. We will present our response to the CMA at our upcoming hearing in March and continue to work towards full clearance of the transaction by the end of April.”







About GXO







GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.



GXO.com



for more information and connect with GXO on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



and



YouTube



.







