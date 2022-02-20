GXO Logistics Reaches Deal On Key Terms Of Possible Offer For Clipper Logistics

(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) said that it has reached agreement on the key terms of a possible cash and share offer for Clipper Logistics plc. The possible offer will imply a total valuation of 920 pence per Clipper ordinary share.

The possible offer is to acquire each Clipper ordinary share for a combination of 690 pence in cash and such number of new GXO shares as would imply a valuation of 230 pence.

The Board of Clipper has confirmed to GXO that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms of the possible Offer, it is minded to recommend it unanimously to Clipper shareholders.

