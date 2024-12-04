News & Insights

GXO Logistics price target lowered to $60 from $65 at Wells Fargo

December 04, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on GXO Logistics (GXO) to $60 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. According to Bloomberg a sale appears off the table and management transition begins, as CEO Malcolm Wilson is set to retire, Wells notes. Given a deal premium was in the stock, and the firm sees FX and Wincanton related EPS headwinds, Wells would expect weakness in shares.

