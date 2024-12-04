GXO Logistics price target lowered to $52 from $60 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on GXO Logistics (GXO) to $52 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. GXO announced a CEO transition last night in conjunction with media reports that a possible sale process for the company had come to an end, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the combination of an “abrupt” leadership change, the end of potential sale prospects and currency headwinds on 2025 earnings to weigh on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GXO:
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- GXO Logistics CEO Malcolm Wilson to retire in 2025
- GXO Logistics price target raised to $67 from $63 at Oppenheimer
- GXO Logistics management to meet with Oppenheimer
- GXO Logistics price target raised to $60 from $55 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.