GXO Logistics price target lowered to $52 from $60 at Barclays

December 04, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on GXO Logistics (GXO) to $52 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. GXO announced a CEO transition last night in conjunction with media reports that a possible sale process for the company had come to an end, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the combination of an “abrupt” leadership change, the end of potential sale prospects and currency headwinds on 2025 earnings to weigh on the shares.

