GXO Logistics price target lowered to $52 from $60 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on GXO Logistics (GXO) to $52 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. GXO announced a CEO transition last night in conjunction with media reports that a possible sale process for the company had come to an end, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the combination of an “abrupt” leadership change, the end of potential sale prospects and currency headwinds on 2025 earnings to weigh on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GXO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.