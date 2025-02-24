GXO Logistics Poland Achieves Prestigious Forbes Diamonds 2025 Recognition for Rapid Growth

GXO Logistics Poland recognized in Forbes Diamonds 2025 for rapid growth in value, highlighting strong market position in logistics.

GXO Logistics, Inc. has been recognized in the Forbes Diamonds 2025 list, highlighting its significant growth in value over the past three years in Poland. This annual ranking, produced in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, celebrates dynamic companies, and GXO's inclusion underscores its strong position and leadership within Central Europe. According to Stefan van Hoof, the Managing Director for Central Europe, this accolade reflects GXO's commitment to delivering top-notch logistics services across various sectors, including e-commerce and FMCG. With over 20 years of operation in the region and a workforce of approximately 6,500 employees—500 of whom were hired in 2024—GXO continues to innovate in logistics solutions across multiple countries.

GXO Logistics Poland has been recognized in the prestigious Forbes Diamonds 2025 list, highlighting its rapid value growth over the last three years.

This recognition reinforces GXO's established position and leadership in the Central European logistics market.

The company has shown significant workforce growth, hiring approximately 500 new team members in 2024, demonstrating its commitment to expanding operations.

The press release lacks specific financial metrics or data to quantify the claimed growth, which could lead to skepticism about the company's performance.

While the recognition from Forbes is positive, it does not address any operational challenges or market competition that the company might be facing in Central Europe.

The mention of hiring only 500 team members in 2024 could indicate a potential slowdown in growth compared to previous years, raising concerns about future expansion plans.

What is the Forbes Diamonds ranking?

The Forbes Diamonds ranking is an annual list of Poland's most rapidly growing companies based on value increase.

Which company was recognized in the Forbes Diamonds 2025 list?

GXO Logistics Poland Sp. z o.o. was named to the Forbes Diamonds 2025 list for its rapid value growth.

How many employees does GXO have in Central Europe?

GXO employs approximately 6,500 team members in Central Europe.

What industries does GXO serve in Poland?

GXO serves e-commerce, fashion, FMCG, and DIY industries in Poland.

Where is GXO's corporate headquarters located?

GXO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.

Full Release





Forbes Diamonds is an annual ranking of Poland's most dynamically growing companies









WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GXO Logistics, Inc.



(NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that its business in Poland, GXO Logistics Poland Sp. z o. o, has been named to the prestigious Forbes Diamonds 2025 list of companies that have increased their value the fastest in the last three years. The annual ranking is compiled by the editors of Forbes magazine in cooperation with Dun & Bradstreet.





“This recognition by Forbes reaffirms our well-established position in Poland and reflects our growth and leadership across Central Europe,” said Stefan van Hoof, Managing Director, Central Europe at GXO. “We’re proud to provide best-in-class logistics services and transform the supply chains of our partners across e-commerce, fashion, FMCG and the DIY industries. Our 6,500 team members in Central Europe spare no effort to ensure operational excellence and continuous improvement to delight millions of consumers.”







GXO in Central Europe







GXO operations in Central Europe, where it has been operating for more than 20 years, include Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Germany, serving customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel, fashion, FMCG and DIY industries. GXO specializes in tech-enabled fulfillment solutions and services that include warehousing, order preparation, e-fulfillment, co-packing, returns management, rework and repair management and temperature-controlled logistics in dedicated- and shared-user facilities with over 30 sites and a total of 1 000 000 square meters of operating space in all four countries. In the Central Europe region, GXO now employs approximately 6,500 team members, of which about 500 were hired in 2024.







About GXO







GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.



GXO.com



for more information and connect with GXO on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



and



YouTube



.







