GXO Logistics offers $965 mln for UK's Wincanton, outbidding CEVA Logistics

February 29, 2024 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S.-based warehousing firm GXO Logistics GXO.N on Thursday offered to buy UK peer Wincanton WIN.L for about 762 million pounds ($965 million), topping an offer by CEVA Logistics.

GXO's offer of 605 pence per Wincanton share is about 26% higher than CEVA Logistics' offer of 480 pence per share.

Wincanton's shares jumped as much as 18.8% to a record high of 605 pence.

CEVA Logistics, a unit of French shipping firm CMA CGM, first made a 450-pence-per-share bid for Wincanton, before upping its offer earlier this week.

Wincanton, which had recommended CEVA's "increased and final" offer on Monday, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.7896 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

