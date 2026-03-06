Markets

GXO Logistics Names Mark Suchinski Chief Financial Officer

March 06, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (93N.F) on Friday said it has appointed Mark Suchinski as chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Suchinski replaces Baris Oran, who announced in August last year his intention to step down to pursue other opportunities.

Suchinski brings more than three decades of experience in finance, operations and supply chain management, including significant expertise in the aerospace and defense sector, which the company considers a key growth vertical.

Prior to joining GXO, he served as the finance chief of The GEO Group Inc., a provider of correctional and community reentry services for government partners.

On Thursday, GXO shares closed at $59.09, down 1.22%.

