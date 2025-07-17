GXO Logistics, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on August 6

GXO Logistics will announce Q2 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025, with a conference call on August 6, 2025.

GXO Logistics, Inc. announced that it will host its second quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast on August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its financial results on August 5, 2025. Details for accessing the call are provided, including toll-free numbers for both U.S./Canadian and international callers, as well as a live webcast on the company's investor website. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the event. GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, employs over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, catering to leading companies with advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. The company's headquarters are located in Greenwich, Connecticut, and more information can be found on its website and social media platforms.

GXO Logistics is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, positioning itself as a leader in a rapidly growing sector.

The upcoming earnings conference and webcast provide an opportunity for transparency and communication with investors regarding the company’s financial performance.

The company’s extensive network of over 150,000 team members and 1,000 facilities highlights its significant operational scale and capacity to serve major clients effectively.

GXO emphasizes its focus on technological advancements in supply chain and ecommerce solutions, indicating a proactive approach to market demands and innovation.

None

When is GXO Logistics' Q2 2025earnings call

Theearnings callwill be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access GXO's earnings results?

The results will be released after market close on August 5, 2025, at investors.gxo.com.

What is the conference ID for the GXOearnings call

The conference ID for theearnings callis 13754139.

How can I listen to the replay of the GXOearnings call

A replay will be available until August 20, 2025, by calling 877-660-6853 for U.S./Canada or +1 201-612-7415 internationally.

Where is GXO Logistics headquartered?

GXO Logistics is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

$GXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $GXO stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GXO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GXO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

$GXO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GXO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $62.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $58.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $67.0 on 06/23/2025

