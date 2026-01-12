Is GXO Logistics (GXO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has GXO Logistics (GXO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GXO Logistics is one of 115 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GXO Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GXO's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GXO has returned 8.3% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This shows that GXO Logistics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 66.5%.

Over the past three months, Surf Air Mobility Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GXO Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.7% this year, meaning that GXO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Surf Air Mobility Inc., however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #162. The industry has moved +20.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to GXO Logistics and Surf Air Mobility Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.