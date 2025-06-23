GXO Logistics (GXO) Soars 12.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

GXO Logistics (GXO) shares rallied 12.1% in the last trading session to close at $47.97. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of this transportation company rose after it named industry veteran Patrick Kelleher as its new CEO. Kelleher brings with him 33 years of global supply chain experience to GXO. Previously, he has served companies like DHL Supply Chain, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group. He will assume his responsibilities at GXO from Aug. 19, 2025.

This contract logistics provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.08 billion, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For GXO Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GXO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

GXO Logistics is part of the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry. FedEx (FDX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $226.04. FDX has returned 2.1% in the past month.

For FedEx, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.3% over the past month to $5.94. This represents a change of +9.8% from what the company reported a year ago. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

