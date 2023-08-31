GXO Logistics (GXO) Price Target Increased by 6.88% to 74.06

The average one-year price target for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) has been revised to 74.06 / share. This is an increase of 6.88% from the prior estimate of 69.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 85.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from the latest reported closing price of 63.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.30%, an increase of 18.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 122,683K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,753K shares representing 13.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,931K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 5,623K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,328K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 31.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,708K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 15.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,608K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 17.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,496K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,405K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 23.13% over the last quarter.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

