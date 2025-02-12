GXO LOGISTICS Earnings Results: $GXO Reports Quarterly Earnings

GXO LOGISTICS ($GXO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, beating estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $3,250,000,000, missing estimates of $3,256,402,185 by $-6,402,185.
GXO LOGISTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of GXO LOGISTICS stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,212,970 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,264,195
- AMUNDI removed 1,714,856 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,596,236
- FMR LLC removed 1,168,172 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,826,716
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,094,860 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,626,410
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 699,636 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,434,166
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 559,600 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,342,600
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 501,009 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,087,538
