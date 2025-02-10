GXO LOGISTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $GXO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GXO LOGISTICS ($GXO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,256,402,185 and earnings of $0.96 per share.
GXO LOGISTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of GXO LOGISTICS stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI removed 1,714,856 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,596,236
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,236,308 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,374,557
- FMR LLC removed 1,168,172 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,826,716
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,094,860 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,626,410
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 699,636 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,434,166
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 559,600 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,342,600
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 501,009 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,087,538
