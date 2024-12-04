GXO Logistics CEO Malcolm Wilson to Retire in 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from GXO Logistics ( (GXO) ) is now available.

GXO Logistics announced that CEO Malcolm Wilson will retire in 2025, following a successful tenure marked by significant growth and global recognition. Under his leadership, the company expanded its workforce to 130,000 employees and increased revenue to $11 billion. Wilson’s retirement comes as GXO continues to capitalize on e-commerce and automation, maintaining its position as a leading logistics provider.

