News & Insights

Stocks

GXO Logistics CEO Malcolm Wilson to Retire in 2025

December 04, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from GXO Logistics ( (GXO) ) is now available.

GXO Logistics announced that CEO Malcolm Wilson will retire in 2025, following a successful tenure marked by significant growth and global recognition. Under his leadership, the company expanded its workforce to 130,000 employees and increased revenue to $11 billion. Wilson’s retirement comes as GXO continues to capitalize on e-commerce and automation, maintaining its position as a leading logistics provider.

For detailed information about GXO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.