GXO Extends Partnership With Avon

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) announced that it is extending its partnership agreement with health and beauty company, Avon, for another term.

With 15 years of experience supporting Avon's operations, GXO manages a state-of-the-art facility in Garwolin, which serves as the company's largest factory in Europe.

This facility caters to over 50 markets across Europe, Africa, and Asia by providing warehousing, value-added services, and manufacturing support for Avon and its suppliers, providing instant access to high-quality space and reducing operating costs in other European markets.

Additionally, it enables GXO to assist Avon's omnichannel strategy, allowing the company to offer its products through various channels seamlessly.

Moreover, GXO ensures Avon's compliance with regulatory changes and legal requirements across multiple markets by labeling products accordingly.

Apart from its logistics services, GXO is committed to achieving ambitious environmental goals in partnership with Avon at its Garwolin site. The facility is equipped with sustainable practices, such as energy-efficient lighting and waste reduction programs, contributing to a greener planet.

