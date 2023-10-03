GXO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.39, changing hands as low as $54.49 per share. GXO Logistics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GXO's low point in its 52 week range is $32.10 per share, with $67.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.