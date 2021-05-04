GXC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— China ETF (Symbol: GXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.33, changing hands as low as $129.00 per share. SPDR— S&P— China shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GXC's low point in its 52 week range is $93.3271 per share, with $156.2858 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.38.

