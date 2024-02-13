GWX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (Symbol: GWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.30, changing hands as low as $30.17 per share. SPDR S&P International Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GWX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.06 per share, with $31.976 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.23.
Also see: PR Next Dividend Date
DXPE Split History
VIT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.