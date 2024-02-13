GWX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (Symbol: GWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.30, changing hands as low as $30.17 per share. SPDR S&P International Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.06 per share, with $31.976 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.23.

