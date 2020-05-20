GWW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $295.44, changing hands as high as $298.24 per share. W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWW's low point in its 52 week range is $200.61 per share, with $346.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $298.35. The GWW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

