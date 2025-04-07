GWRE Unveils Mammoth to Transform Insurance Management: Stock to Gain?

Guidewire Software GWRE recently introduced a new cloud platform, Mammoth, with features tailored to transform how insurers manage policies, engage customers and leverage data-driven insights. With a focus on operational efficiency and market responsiveness, Mammoth empowers both personal and commercial lines of business to grow in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape.



Insurers using this release are better positioned to respond to market shifts, deliver outstanding customer experiences and make smarter decisions faster. This cutting-edge technology highlights GWRE’s relentless drive for innovation and expansion into emerging sectors. As more and more professionals uptake Mammoth, the company is likely to increase its top-line momentum, boosting its share price performance.



Mammoth was publicly made available on April 2, 2025. Accessibility of certain features may vary by region.

Innovative Powers of GWRE’s Mammoth Release

A key aspect of Mammoth is the Autopilot Workflow Service for PolicyCenter, which is designed to automate and streamline key policy management processes. It reduces manual intervention and enables automation of key processes, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the risk of human error. Mammoth also introduces the Autopilot Template for Personal Auto Glass, available through the Guidewire Marketplace. This pre-built template simplifies and accelerates comprehensive auto glass claim processing.



Flexibility is an integral part of modern insurance, and Mammoth acknowledges this with Seasonal Coverage in Guidewire PolicyCenter. This innovation allows insurers to offer flexible, time-bound policies where policyholders only pay for what they need when they need it. This not only boosts customer satisfaction but also supports innovative product development strategies targeting new market segments. In addition, Claims Payment and Recovery on Account seamlessly integrates claims-related financials with BillingCenter’s premium collection process.



The state-of-the-art cloud platform enhances Guidewire’s commitment to embedded intelligence with Data Studio integration for Predict, which supports model-ready datasets. These datasets allow insurers to embed predictive analytics directly into policy and claims workflows, elevating speed and facilitating accurate decision-making. To further streamline product launches, Mammoth includes InsuranceNow ISO Rating as a Service (RaaS) for Commercial Property. This integration ensures that insurers can automatically access the latest ISO rates, reducing time-consuming updates and manual errors.



Moreover, Mammoth's release strengthens digital transformation efforts with two new Jutro templates—‘Workers’ Compensation Quote & Buy’ and ‘Commercial Auto FNOL. These customizable templates are crafted to get digital products to market faster. Also, improvements to existing templates ensure that digital portals for both agents and policyholders are more responsive and feature-rich than the previous version.

GWRE Banks on Cloud Momentum, Bolsters Outlook

Steady progress in Guidewire Cloud, consistent customer growth and solid free cash flow generation are key strengths for the company.



Driven by increasing insurer demand for cloud solutions over legacy systems, Guidewire has effectively scaled its cloud ecosystem to include 26,000 trained professionals across 38 system integration partners. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company recorded 12 new deal wins. Ongoing enhancements to the Guidewire Cloud platform, such as digital frameworks, automation capabilities and additional cloud services, are anticipated to fuel sustained growth in subscription-based product sales.



Management issued an improved outlook following solid revenue results in the fiscal second quarter. The company now projects total revenues for fiscal 2025 between $1.164 billion and $1.174 billion, up from its prior guidance of $1.155 billion to $1.167 billion. Subscription revenues are now expected to reach $653 million, with combined subscription and support revenues projected at $718 million.

GWRE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 51.6% in the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry's decline of 4.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

