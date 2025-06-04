$GWRE stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GWRE stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $533,202,796 of trading volume.

$GWRE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GWRE:

$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 40,269 shares for an estimated $7,761,803 .

. JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 32,631 shares for an estimated $6,251,683 .

. JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,260 shares for an estimated $1,500,209 .

. JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,084 shares for an estimated $1,311,456 .

. MICHAEL C KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,787 shares for an estimated $680,833 .

. DAVID S BAUER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $181,475.

$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 306 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GWRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$GWRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWRE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GWRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $236.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $226.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

