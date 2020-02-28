GWRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.10, changing hands as low as $105.80 per share. Guidewire Software Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWRE's low point in its 52 week range is $84.19 per share, with $124.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.48.

