GWRE Cloud Leveraged by Montana State Fund to Enhance Cloud Platform

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE recently announced that Montana State Fund has chosen Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business. This move aims to streamline IT operations, improve adaptability to market changes and enhance services for policyholders, injured workers and agency partners.

Montana State Fund, Montana’s largest and only non-profit workers’ compensation insurer, protects around 23,000 businesses and their workers. Beyond supporting injured workers' recovery, it is dedicated to enhancing workplace safety statewide.

A Guidewire customer since 2006, Montana State Fund is transitioning from an on-premises system to a cloud-based platform, beginning with Guidewire ClaimCenter—a specialized cloud-based claims management solution designed for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. This upgrade will modernize its core operations and drive greater efficiency.

Montana State Fund will also implement Guidewire Predict to assess risk impact on loss ratios for competitive advantage and Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform to deliver personalized experiences across users and distribution channels as part of the migration.

With the rapid evolution of the insurance industry, the demand for transforming claims management increases to optimize the end-to-end claims process, enabling insurers to process claims more quickly and accurately while enhancing customer satisfaction.

On Feb. 6, 2025, Guidewire announced that Amerisure Insurance implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter onto Guidewire Cloud to its workers’ compensation line of business. On Feb. 4, 2025, Guidewire announced that Markel successfully moved Guidewire ClaimCenter from an on-premise system to Guidewire Cloud, streamlining its claims and IT operations. The company now uses ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud for its specialty insurance business across the United States.

Guidewire Cloud Strength Boost Revenues

Momentum in Guidewire Cloud is a tailwind. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum with 12 deal wins. Driven by strong revenue performance in the fiscal second quarter, GWRE expects total revenues for fiscal 2025 to be between $1.164 billion and $1.174 billion compared with earlier guidance of $1.155 billion and $1.167 billion. Subscription revenues are now forecasted to be $653 million, while subscription and support revenues are expected to be $718 million. Services revenues are estimated to be approximately $210 million.

GWRE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 47.8% in the past year compared with the Internet - Software industry's growth of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider in Internet Software Space

Some other better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Compass, Inc. COMP and Atlassian Corporation TEAM. U currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and COMP and TEAM presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have jumped 13.8% in the past six months.

COMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 94.03%. In the last reported quarter, Compass delivered an earnings surprise of 11.11%. Its shares have jumped 43.8% in the past six months.

Atlassian’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.87%. In the last reported quarter, TEAM delivered an earnings surprise of 31.51%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 20%. Its shares have jumped 30.3% in the past six months.

