GWR Group Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

GWR Group Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority. This includes significant decisions such as the re-election of director Gary Lyons and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. Investors may find these developments indicative of strong shareholder support and potential growth opportunities for the company.

