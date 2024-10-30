GWR Group Expands Magnesite and Tungsten Ventures

GWR Group Limited (AU:GWR) has released an update.

GWR Group Limited, an Australian resource company, is focused on expanding its Prospect Ridge Magnesite Project in Tasmania, which holds significant magnesium deposits. The company completed a second phase of drilling and plans additional drilling efforts in 2025 to enhance resource estimation. Additionally, GWR has increased its stake in Tungsten Mining NL and is exploring new project opportunities to diversify its portfolio.

For further insights into AU:GWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.