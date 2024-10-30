News & Insights

Stocks

GWR Group Expands Magnesite and Tungsten Ventures

October 30, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GWR Group Limited (AU:GWR) has released an update.

GWR Group Limited, an Australian resource company, is focused on expanding its Prospect Ridge Magnesite Project in Tasmania, which holds significant magnesium deposits. The company completed a second phase of drilling and plans additional drilling efforts in 2025 to enhance resource estimation. Additionally, GWR has increased its stake in Tungsten Mining NL and is exploring new project opportunities to diversify its portfolio.

For further insights into AU:GWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.