GWPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: GWPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.77, changing hands as low as $107.00 per share. GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading off about 17.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWPH's low point in its 52 week range is $67.98 per share, with $175.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.37.

