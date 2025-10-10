GWH Stock Surges 196% On Strategic Battery Deal

(RTTNews) - ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) skyrocketed 196.51% to $5.10, gaining $3.38 in today's trading, following ESS Tech's announcement of a long-term battery agreement with Salt River Project - SRP, deploying a 5 MW, 50 MWh iron-flow battery system to the grid, marking a key milestone in long-duration energy storage.

The stock opened at $2.00, hit a high of $5.50, and a low of $1.95, compared with the previous close of $1.72.

Trading volume surged well above average, reflecting heightened investor interest.

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has traded between $0.76 and $5.50 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.