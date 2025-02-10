$GWAV stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GWAV stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,770,854 of trading volume.

$GWAV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GWAV:

$GWAV insiders have traded $GWAV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANNY MEEKS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 377,002 shares for an estimated $248,821

JASON T ADELMAN purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

HENRY III SICIGNANO purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $65,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GWAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $GWAV stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CWM, LLC removed 120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $GWAV on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.