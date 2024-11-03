GWA Group Sees Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited reports a 4.2% increase in first-quarter revenue for FY25, despite facing challenging market conditions, particularly in New Zealand where revenue dropped by 13.7%. The company remains focused on strategic priorities like profitable volume growth and its “Win the Plumber” strategy to navigate uncertainties in the market. GWA’s outlook for FY25 remains unchanged, with cautious optimism for sectors such as health, aged care, and commercial refurbishment projects in Australia, while anticipating a modest recovery in the UK.

