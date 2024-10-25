GWA Group Sees New Major Shareholder Shift

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited has announced that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has become a substantial holder, gaining significant voting power through the acquisition of over 13 million shares. This development strengthens the influence of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which indirectly owns First Sentier, over GWA Group’s strategic decisions. Investors are closely watching how this change in shareholding might impact GWA Group’s future performance and market position.

