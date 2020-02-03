GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $115.46, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's of 0% in that time.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.28 million, up 1438% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. GWPH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GWPH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 93.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.54.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.